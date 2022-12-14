State Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) discussed a few topics that he believes will be broached during the upcoming Tennessee General Assembly session starting on Jan. 10.
When the session begins, Cochran will serve in a new role as the assistant majority leader.
“That will be a new experience to navigate that during session,” Cochran said. “That role works with the majority leader on shepherding the administration bills through the General Assembly.”
The new position is the third ranking officer in the Republican Caucus that acts as a line of communication to the governor’s office to ensure they know the thoughts and recommend any changes.
“I was very honored to be elected into that position by my colleagues,” he expressed. “I have great respect in them and the fact that they would have faith in me to allow me to be in their upper leadership team means a lot.”
Cochran believes this year will focus on a few new issues pertaining to infrastructure and a certain type of surgery.
“Generally there is always that one big ticket item from the governor’s office and this year it seems very clear that it is going to be about roads and infrastructure,” he noted. “We will be looking at different ways to fund it.”
One of the issues he believes will receive a lot of conversation will be about express lanes.
“We don’t have all of the details just yet, they are still working on the language of the proposal, but people have seen them (express lanes) in Atlanta and other high traffic areas,” Cochran noted. “It is not a toll road but it is an express lane that if you want to use you can navigate through traffic quickly, but it is a service that you pay to use. That will be a new concept to Tennessee so we will see what they propose and how they envision it.”
Cochran also believes the session will have the assembly review how road projects are bid as well.
“We want to make sure we are doing it efficiently and in a way that is fiscally responsibly,” he said. “Part of that discussion will also include the registration of electric vehicles. Currently the owners of electric vehicles pay around $100 for an annual registration and my guess is that there is going to be a push to increase that because electric vehicles do not pay the gas tax and, as electric vehicles make up more automobiles in the state, there has be a way to offset that to pay for the roads that the vehicles use.”
Another large topic that Cochran expects to encounter during the session is a topic to address the discussion of transgender surgeries for minors.
“We saw on the news about a month or so ago about Vanderbilt performing those surgeries on minors and frankly I think you will see the General Assembly put a stop to that,” he expressed. “If in this state we say a minor is not old enough to make a decision on a tattoo then they are certainly not old enough to make a life-altering decision where healthy body parts are removed from them.”
Separate from the previously mentioned topics, Cochran believes the assembly will also be looking for ways to reduce the tax burden on residents of Tennessee.
“I don’t know specific options just yet but we always look into new ways for Tennesseans to keep more money,” he stated. “We have cut hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes over the past several years and we always take a look at the budget to see where we can cut more, so that is one area I definitely look forward to.”
Cochran expressed his gratitude to the citizens of Tennessee for allowing him to serve as one of their representatives.
“It is an honor to serve and to represent the values of this district,” Cochran expressed. “We see more and more people moving here because of the successes of the state and that speaks directly to the values of its people.”
