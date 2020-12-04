A customer of Athens Utilities Board (AUB) has reported that he got a phone call Wednesday from someone who was looking to scam him out of money.
The call directed him to contact a phone number beginning with 865 to avoid being cut off within a short period of time.
“Luckily, this gentleman was very wary, very on top of things and aware of the status of his AUB account. He simply called AUB to let us know of the scam call,” said AUB’s Wayne Scarbrough.
The man was told by the caller that he had 30 minutes to call back and pay or be cut off.
“AUB simply doesn’t make calls like this to customers. The best thing to do with a call like this is to hang up and report the call if you feel warranted,” Scarbrough said. “We never call and demand that a person pay us over the phone. If you ever question a call presumably from AUB, ask for the caller’s name and then give us a call back at 745-4501 with that information.”
