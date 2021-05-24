Recently, Isaiah 117 House received a donation of land and that has opened up the non-profit’s ability to expand in both McMinn and Monroe counties.
Isaiah House representative Jennifer Collins expressed her gratitude to Tim and Melinda King for donating the land to build the new Isaiah House that will serve the children of McMinn and Monroe counties.
“We are beyond excited and we can’t really put it into words,” Collins said. “I have spoke with Tim and Melinda many times and just thanked them over and over again, but it just doesn’t seem like enough. There aren’t enough words to express how thankful we are for their donation.”
According to Collins, the organization currently has a loose plan for the building of the new home.
“We hope within the next two to three weeks to begin the clearing process of the land,” she noted. “Right after we had announced that we had received the land from Tim and Melinda we actually had a call from Jamie Sisson who offered to clear the land for us for absolutely no charge, so he is looking to have the land completely cleared within the next two to three weeks and from there we will be ready to break ground.”
Collins hopes to have the new house built by the end of this year or the “very first” of 2022.
“We had a meeting with Tim and not only did he donate the land but he is also going to be our general contractor for the build, so he is going to take on this project for us,” she said. “We plan to have a contractors dinner on June 8 to show anyone in the building industry and anyone that may be a part of this build our gratitude. We don’t have a location for the dinner planned yet but the time will be at 6 p.m. that day.”
She noted the Isaiah House had received several other offers of land donation prior to the Kings’ donation.
“We had several people reach out with land that they had but it just wasn’t quite in the right location, but we are incredibly thankful for everyone who has reached out to us,” Collins said. “Tim King has also had several people reach out to him and offer to help with the building of the house, so we have definitely had other folks reach out to say that they were willing and available to help out with this build.”
She expressed her gratitude to everyone who has offered to help this project succeed.
“Thank you to our community and everyone who has stepped up to walk this journey with us,” she expressed. “We are walking our mission before we have a house by providing clothing, food and other items to children coming into DCS (Department of Children Services) custody ... We are just so thankful for the community for rallying and supporting us. We could not do this without the support of our community and what we would like everyone to know is that it has nothing to do with us but this success is coming from God and our community.”
