MCMINN COUNTY
County Commission’s Budget Committee will meet Monday, Oct. 18, at 6:45 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse
County Commission will meet Monday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse.
Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence. There will be a board workshop prior to the meeting at 5 p.m. to discuss the DOS evaluation.
Election Commission will meet Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 5 p.m. in the conference room of the McMinn County Courthouse.
ATHENS
City Council will hold the second part of a special called meeting on Monday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Southeast Tennessee Trade & Conference Center at Athens Regional Parkin a continuation of the Aug. 10 meeting
City Council will meet Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
ETOWAH
Board of Education will meet Monday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. at Etowah City School.
Carnegie Public Library Board will meet Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 5 p.m. at the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.