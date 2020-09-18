Athens City Schools has done a good job navigating the unusual circumstances of its early school year, according to its director.
During his quarterly report at Tuesday’s Athens City Council meeting, Director of Athens City Schools Robert Greene gave a detailed update on how the school system is handling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Overall, school is going very well, especially considering that we have some things going on that have never gone on before,” he said. “We have a schedule we’ve never operated under before. Most schools do right now.”
Athens City Schools resumed classes for the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 10 and operated under a staggered schedule for two weeks. On Aug. 24, the school system resumed daily classes with all students attending each day, with the exception of students who opted to attend classes online via virtual learning. Greene said around 330 students have opted for virtual learning.
“We’re also dealing, during all this, with all the issues that come with the COVID and all the work that goes on for that,” said Greene.
Greene noted the schools have conducted more than 80 instances of contact tracing. This occurs when someone has been reportedly exposed to the virus and all people they may have come in contact with must be notified.
“That takes a lot of time,” said Greene. “We have a record of every tracing — every person we’ve talked to.”
ACS Family Engagement & Coordinated School Health Director Julie Lofland maintains a detailed roster of every person who has been part of the school system’s contact tracing efforts.
Greene said one student and six employees have tested positive for COVID thus far. Among those, several stayed quarantined for 10-14 days and came back to work virus free, while others suffered lingering effects of the virus and were held out longer.
Greene also noted the challenge in dealing with the constantly changing policies and recommendations related to COVID.
“Every two or three days, we get a new update that something’s changed,” he said. “I’ll guarantee you, we’re following every recommendation we get from the health department.”
Greene said there was some initial concern about requiring students to wear protective masks.
“It’s actually gone very well,” he said. “Students are doing very well with the masks. I think I’ve only had two complaints from a parent because a student had to wear a mask and we worked those out.”
The virtual learning program being undertaken this year by Athens City Schools is unprecedented.
“The work (teachers) did this summer getting ready, it’s going pretty well; very well if you want to know the facts,” said Greene. “Are there issues? Sure there are issues. We’ve never done that before, but there are a lot of kids on there and it’s going very well. The teachers are doing a great job and we’re really pleased with the virtual learning that’s taking place. It’s actually gone a lot better than we thought.”
Greene said an early concern about virtual learning was the possibility of a COVID outbreak within the school system that forced all classes online before the new process had been put to the test.
“Now that we’ve got a month in training our teachers, kids and parents to use that, we would feel a lot better now if they had to go home for a month or so because we’re prepared to handle that,” Greene explained. “We’re far enough along now with virtual that, if we had to do that full blown for every kid, we’d feel a lot better about it.”
Greene said Athens City Schools is applying for three state grants that could help the school system recoup some of the funding it took to facilitate virtual learning.
