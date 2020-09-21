MCMINN COUNTY
On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the following County Commission committees will meet in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse: Emergency Services at 5:30 p.m. regarding rural fire department equipment purchases; and Solid Waste at 6:15 p.m. regarding landfill equipment purchase.
ATHENS
The Utilities Board will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 5 p.m. at the main office.
The City Board of Education work session will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at noon at the Administration Building.
ETOWAH
The Board of Education will meet today at 6 p.m., at Etowah City School.
