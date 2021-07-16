The local area has a new recruiter for the United States Air Force.
Technical Sgt. Nicholas I. Bucci is the enlisted accessions recruiter for Cleveland and the surrounding area.
As a recruiter, he serves over 19 cities spanning across Tennessee and Georgia covering more than 1,500 square miles. He is responsible for recruiting from populations over 107,000 people.
Bucci joined the Air Force in 2008 as a vehicle operator, now known as ground transportation, where he learned how to drive vehicles ranging from as big as tractor trailers to a bus that can transport up to 44 passengers.
He was also selected to drive for people such as the U.S. secretary of defense to Kid Rock and Lewis Black. The Air Force has also allowed Bucci to live in places like England, Germany and South Korea, serving in a total of eight duty locations.
Additionally he has been deployed to Afghanistan and Africa where he transported essential supplies to and around the bases.
Bucci has been married to his wife, Ashley, for the last nine years and they have a son, Grayson, who was born in 2015.
