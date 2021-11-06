A McMinn County hero was able to meet someone he considers a hero this week.
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, perhaps better known as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer Kane, made a special trip to McMinn County on Wednesday to meet with a young fan, Gavin Queen.
Gavin is a 16-year-old high school junior who is in hospice care battling muscular dystrophy. He is the son of Randy and Renee Queen of Athens, who joined their son in meeting the WWE legend as part of Gavin Queen Day at the McMinn County Courthouse.
Gavin and his family are big fans of professional wrestling, which led McMinn County Mayor John Gentry to arrange Wednesday’s event. Gavin considers Jacobs one of his favorite wrestlers of all time.
Jacobs arrived in the Blue Room of the courthouse on Wednesday afternoon to greet Gavin and his family. The room was adorned with a banner declaring it “Gavin Queen Day” that included an image of Jacobs donning his well-known WWE attire. The banner was among the keepsakes that Queen was able to take with him following the event.
Jacobs sat down alongside Queen and the two swapped stories. Jacobs had some other surprises for Queen as Jacobs pulled out a souvenir picture, a copy of his book and his WWE action figure and autographed each of the items before presenting them to Gavin and Renee.
Gentry then presented Gavin with a proclamation declaring Nov. 3 as “Gavin Queen Day” and he read it aloud to those in attendance.
The proclamation declared Queen a “local hero” and read, in part: “Gavin Queen is an inspiration to thousands of people in our area as he battles and triumphs over adversity. Throughout his life, Gavin Queen has consistently displayed a passion for serving and loving others and making the community around him a better place. Gavin Queen is an unashamed believer in Christ who has followed the commands of the Great Commission to lead others to the Lord. Gavin holds a special place in the hearts of McMinn County citizens for his kind, Christian spirit and genuine love of life in the midst of significant health challenges. … McMinn County would like to celebrate Gavin Queen’s bravery, perseverance and his positive outlook on the gift of life.”
Gentry concluded by telling Gavin, “We appreciate you and you have made our county much better.”
Gavin received a hearty ovation from the crowd following Gentry’s presentation.
“He’s blessed us and we’re blessed to be his parents,” said Renee.
Randy, an officer with the Athens Police Department, thanked his fellow officers, including Interim Chief Fred Schultz and Lt. Steven Thomas, who were both in attendance.
“They support (Gavin), period,” said Randy. “I can’t complain at all about where I work because if (Gavin) ever needs anything, they say go take care of it, period.”
Prior to his departure, Jacobs shared this comment with The Daily Post-Athenian regarding Gavin being such a big fan of Jacobs’ wresting persona: “It’s a tremendous honor. The best thing about my WWE career has been to do things like this and to meet folks that are big fans, but then also, in Gavin’s case, to meet folks that are having an impact on the world. It’s really special. It’s really an honor.”
Renee spoke to The DPA about Jacobs’ appearance, as well.
“Unfortunately, this isn’t my first time in dealing with this,” she said referring to Gavin’s brother, Taylor, who tragically passed away from complications of muscular dystrophy.
“My son, Taylor, met tons of the wrestlers because he was into it from an early age,” said Renee. “Gavin just recently decided he would watch and see what got Taylor all hyped up and why he was so into it, and now he knows. He won’t turn it off. We watch wrestling all the time again.
“Everybody in the WWE; they’re just awesome in reaching out and helping people, and just being down to earth,” she continued. “It’s really cool for them to meet with kids and make things special.”
Gavin called meeting Jacobs in person “kind of shocking” and said Kane is among his favorite wrestlers, along with The Undertaker and Rey Mysterio.
