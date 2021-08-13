Russ Blair believes he is ready to hit the ground running as the new city manager for the City of Etowah.
Blair, who has served as the attorney for the city, expressed his excitement for the position, believing that Etowah holds a ton of potential for growth.
“I look at this as an opportunity to be an asset to this community,” Blair said. “I know Etowah, I’ve been here all of my life, with the exception of when I was law school and doing an internship, so I think I have a sound understanding of Etowah and its people and more importantly its promise and its potential.”
Blair’s official start date as city manager has yet to be determined by the city commission.
“We have yet to nail down the specifics of that. The nature of my business as an attorney, there is a process of which I have to wind down my practice,” he noted. “I plan to be involved as much as I can between now and the official start date so that I can hit the ground running when I get there.”
He noted he hadn’t given the position a thought in the past during previous openings, but things changed this time.
“I was at a point in my career where I saw it as a new challenge and an opportunity to contribute to the community in a different way,” Blair expressed. “I didn’t make the decision lightly because I have a business and I’m proud of my business and I have spent 12 years in this community practicing as an attorney. I have a great business partner and a great staff, so the decision to pursue this wasn’t an easy one, but at the end of the day I felt that it was worth the risk. After talking to my family we felt like we could be an asset to this community in this role.”
Blair stated that he is very excited to take on the role of city manager for Etowah.
“I think there are a lot of great things that we can do,” he said. “I hope people will be patient and I hope people will give us a chance to really go to work and really help Etowah live up to its potential. I know there are good people in place there and I look forward to working with them and I think that at the end of the day I would like to restore some relationships with community partners and get everybody realigned in the same direction and work together for a prosperous future for Etowah.”
Blair reiterated his belief that he will need to “hit the ground running” upon fullu taking on the position.
“For instance, the south industrial park residential development, I think the magnitude of that project is one that Etowah hasn’t seen the likes of in probably 50 years, so we owe it to the community to be good stewards and see that the project gets off the ground,” he noted. “Beyond that I think the pool is on the cusp of being ready to open, so it would be nice to get some time in this summer before we close and reopen next summer to have a strong season there.”
He added that his lifelong ties to Etowah will allow him to work with people in the community as well.
“One of the things I think we can do early on is start restoring some of the relationships in the community and be a visible partner in the community,” he said.
Blair extended his gratitude to the Etowah City Commission for entrusting him with the position, as well as his family, friends and supporters within the community.
“This is not an easy job but I believe that I am up to the task,” Blair expressed. “I was pleased and honored to take the position with a 5-0 vote and I feel like we can work together. Even though I’m sure we will not see eye to eye on every single thing, I think we can work together professionally and effectively.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.