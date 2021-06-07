Fleeing from police and then allegedly nearly hitting a highway patrol trooper resulted in an attempted second degree murder charge recently.
William Malachi Dotson, 26, of Whitesburg, was arrested on Friday, May 28 following allegations that a speeding violation turned into attempted murder.
At around 1:19 a.m. on May 3, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper clocked a vehicle reportedly driven by Dotson at 100 mph going northbound on Interstate 75 at the 39 mile marker in McMinn County.
The trooper activated his emergency equipment, but the suspect allegedly failed to stop. That led to a pursuit that exited onto Highway 30 at exit 49.
The trooper continued after the suspect along Highway 30 until the vehicle entered back onto I-75 on the southbound side at the 49 mile marker. At that point, another trooper was set to use road spikes at the 39 mile marker.
However, when the vehicle allegedly driven by Dotson approached the 39 mile marker, he reportedly veered from his course and appeared to try to hit the trooper who was deploying the road spikes.
The suspect’s car did not hit the spikes, but the trooper in pursuit did hit them. The suspect’s vehicle was then able to get away and warrants were taken out on Dotson.
Charges against him include attempted second degree murder, felony evading arrest, vandalism, driving on a suspended license and reckless driving.
Dotson was taken into custody on that warrant on May 28 and booked into the McMinn County Justice Center where he was being held on $70,000 bond.
