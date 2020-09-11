COVID-19 has unquestionably made an impact on service to local youth over the past six months.
McMinn County Juvenile Services Director Melissa Hughes delivered her department’s annual report at Monday’s Athens City Council study session. Hughes reviewed some key points of the report for the Council.
Hughes noted that her department received 496 referrals for fiscal year 2019-20.
“That is a decrease from last year by 182,” said Hughes. “I attribute this decrease to the COVID-19 epidemic as Juvenile Court was shut down from March until June.”
Pending cases that were not disposed of until after July 1 will appear in next year’s report.
The top 10 reasons for juvenile referrals in the past year were as follows: Possession of tobacco products (104 referrals), violation of probation (83), unruly (54), disorderly conduct (49), assault (43), truancy (30), vandalism (26), possession of marijuana (18), assault by domestic violence (16), and possession of drug paraphernalia (15).
Tobacco possession referrals decreased from 177 cases last year. Again, Hughes attributed the decline largely to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting school closures. She estimated 90% of those referrals originate in the schools.
Juvenile referrals resulted in the completion of 1,908 hours of community service over the past year — an increase of 349 hours from the previous year. Hughes credits the increase in community service hours to the expansion of one of her employees’ responsibilities to include being the community service coordinator.
“Their job was to go out in the community to non-profits, churches, things like that, and find our local youth meaningful community service projects,” explained Hughes.
The monetary value of the community service hours performed is $13,833 based on a minimum wage rate.
The average age of a McMinn County Juvenile Services referral is between 16 and 17 years old. In the past year, there were 39 juveniles under the age of 12 who were referred.
Hughes noted that alcohol and drug offenses are down slightly — from 205 in 2018-19 to 189 in 2019-20.
Commitments rose from 22 in 2018-19 to 27 in the past year. This is when minors are put in state custody after all resources at the county level have been exhausted. Generally, commitments are made to places such as a lockdown facility, a foster home, or a mental health facility.
“It just depends of the need of the child; whatever the issues are that they’re facing,” said Hughes.
Hughes concluded her presentation by noting a significant increase in home visits, from 59 in 2018-19 to 217 in the past year. She again noted the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My staff went out and performed over 150 home visits during the COVID period from March until July in order to maintain appropriate supervision of children who are placed on probation,” said Hughes.
She added that safety precautions were observed, including conducting all home visits outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.