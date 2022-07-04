A paving project between Calhoun and Etowah is one of several road projects set to begin soon in McMinn and Meigs counties.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Wednesday will mark the beginning of a paving project on Bowater Road from just east of Highway 11 to just west of County Road 750. Officials have been in the process of getting construction signs set up, but work is nearing.
“Beginning (Wednesday), daily lane closures will be in place as the contractor begins resurfacing work,” stated a news release from TDOT. “Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.”
Wright Brothers Construction Company has been contracted for the work.
That won’t be the only paving project in McMinn County, however, as Highway 307 is set to receive some work as well.
According to TDOT, the plan is to pave from north of Tellico Avenue to the Monroe County line.
“Starting this reporting period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures on SR307 during the day,” the release continued. “There will be flaggers and possible pilot cars directing traffic as the contractor works.”
Rogers Group is leading the work on this project.
While no new projects are set to start in Meigs County, two that were already underway are expected to continue.
The repair of the Highway 304 bridge over Big Sewee Creek is one of those projects.
According to TDOT, “(d)uring this project, SR-304 will have lane closures with 10 foot width restrictions. A detour will be in place redirecting SR-304 truck traffic onto Watts Bar Highway and SR-58. During repair operations, only one lane of traffic shall remain open for local traffic. A temporary traffic signal shall be in place to direct traffic through the construction zone.”
Mid-State Construction Company is contracted for this job.
Also in progress in Meigs County is the Highway 58 resurfacing from east of the Hiwassee River to east of Roberts Road.
“During this report period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures while performing resurfacing operations,” the release noted. “Flaggers will be on-site to assist traffic flow. The traveling public should be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the work-zone.”
