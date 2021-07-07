Applications for Leadership McMinn’s Class of 2021-2022 are currently available and will be accepted through Friday, Aug. 20.
The program, sponsored by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, is a great way to learn about the community and make personal and business contacts that can last a lifetime.
More than 600 people have graduated from Leadership McMinn since the program’s inception in 1988.
The class will start in September, meeting one day a month for nine months. Each month, the Leadership McMinn class meets to explore different aspects of leadership and various challenges facing the community.
Session topics include: local industry, government, criminal justice, history, community services, healthcare and volunteer opportunities. The group of 25 individuals selected to participate is exposed to the people, agencies, organizations, businesses and ideas that are a part of McMinn County.
“I learned so much about McMinn County by participating in this class and benefited greatly. I looked forward to each session as well as networking with my classmates,” Victoria White of DENSO said. “There was one common theme I took from each of our classes: people love living in McMinn County and are proud of the work we do here.”Anyone interested in applying can contact the chamber at 423-745-0334 or by e-mail at Julie@athens chamber.org
They can also pick up an application at the chamber’s office at 13 North Jackson Street.
