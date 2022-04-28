Two local school systems recently received funding to continue progress in their Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs.
Both Athens City Middle School and McMinn Central High School received grants from the Tennessee Valley Authority on Tuesday — $5,000 for Central and $1,000 for ACMS.
TVA and Athens Utilities Board were both a part of the grant award.
“Athens City Schools is excited to have this funding to support hands-on activities and programs that help students develop skills that can apply to real-world problem solving,” stated a news release from ACS. “It will open doors to high quality, rewarding jobs for our students and the grant will help us introduce them to these subjects from a young age.
Central had students on hand to demonstrate some of the projects they’re working on in Allan Gentry’s Robotics and Automated Systems class.
Sophomores Augustus Gravley, Jackie Payne, Bradley Brackett, Aiden Farris and Jacob Fasig presented two projects to representatives of both AUB and TVA on Tuesday.
The projects are miniaturized versions of the technology used at local industries and the expectation is that it will aid them in getting jobs with the industries more quickly.
The students are also on track to use their knowledge to enter competitions and Gentry said he believes they should be ready for that soon.
All five of the students said they’ve always had an interest in working with robots and all have an interest in industry work once they graduate high school.
The students have been working on the projects since January, spending each hour-long class since then to complete it. They estimated they spent roughly 50 hours putting it together and nearly 100 hours in total.
Gravley, Brackett, Farris and Fasig all worked on a conveyor machine that identifies products and sorts them in pre-programmed places based on colors. Payne and Gabriel Wallace, along with assistance from Fasig, worked on a variation of the machine with a crane that sorts products based on color.
Each student has been integral to the process working properly.
“If we lost one member of our team, we wouldn’t be where we are,” Fasig said.
