State Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) said several parts of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s speech stood out Monday night during the annual State of the State address.
Cochran believes that Lee delivered a “strong” speech.
“The message that popped up throughout is that Tennessee is doing extremely well economically and I think that is due to the conservative policies that we enact here,” Cochran said. “Gov. Lee touched on that growth that is happening here and our budget reflects that. It is showing that there is new revenue coming to the state every day.”
Several of the governor’s proposed initiatives jumped out to Cochran during the speech.
“There is going to be some renewed focus on enabling high school students into having some kind of certification in a skill or trade by the time they leave high school. So they will be able to receive some actual skill training before ever going to Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) or anywhere else, so they will actually have that certificate when they graduate high school,” he expressed. “We still want to encourage TCAT and that next step, but it is valuable to not only leave high school with a diploma but to leave there with a trade, so I’m really glad to see the governor focusing on that.”
Another area that piqued his interest was the increase in funding to support law enforcement.
“They plan to add Tennessee Bureau of Investigation support staff, state troopers and more,” he noted. “While other states may be looking at defunding the police, Tennessee stands with law and order, so I liked to hear the governor speak about that.”
He and State Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville) shared interest in the governor’s plan to partner with Hillsdale College.
“The governor wants to partner with Hillsdale College for our K-12 History and Social Studies curriculum and I think that is huge,” he expressed. “Hillsdale values the principles of our founding and they value American exceptionalism and I think to use those elements in our history and social studies is a game changer for Tennessee.”
Cochran hopes they will take caution not to over commit in initiatives in order to reserve funding for bad times.
“There are various initiatives that they are talking about and that is not a bad thing, but we always have to be cautious,” he stated. “We want to make sure that our economy is strong and that we are always putting in correct policies that enable our economy to be strong, but there are natural economic downturns and we want to be sure that we are not spending too much in the good times.”
He also enjoyed hearing that the State of Tennessee is currently performing well.
“I don’t think that is a surprise to anyone, the state of our state is very strong and that is because we have an environment here that allows people to prosper,” Cochran said. “We want to make sure that it stays that way and we always felt that our policies would result in prosperity. When you look at bottom line and the overall budget in Tennessee then it becomes very evident that those policies have been successful.”
