The draw of cigarettes and vape products allegedly led to a man breaking into a local business and police are now on the search for the person.
At almost 4 a.m. Thursday, McMinn County Sheriff’s Deputy Zac Hawkins and other officers responded to a burglary that had taken place at the Shell station on Highway 11 in Riceville.
When they arrived, Hawkins noted that a glass door had been smashed and he found a yellow and black hammer just in front of it.
He then talked with the store owner and watched surveillance video which showed that, at around 2:13 a.m., a “skinny male wearing grayish/black colored pants, red/black/gray plaid shirt, black boots, black gloves, with what appeared to be a red jacket wrapped around his face” walk onto the store parking lot.
About a minute later, the man could allegedly be seen “beating the glass door” before he took the hammer and smashed out the glass.
With the door out of the way, he hopped over the counter with the register and began filling a backpack with “cigarettes, vapes and vape juice.” After about a minute of collecting those goods, he could be seen taking off in the same direction from which he came.
Hawkins noted that “no vehicles were seen nearby or on the property at the time the incident occurred.”
