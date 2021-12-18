Decoration has once again taken place in what has become a 50-year tradition at a local church.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church has collected many handcrafted Chrismons over the years from members of their church to decorate their Christmas tree.
Mary Evelyn Parkinson led an effort this year to update and repair some of the older Chrismons.
“I’m sure there are around 75 Chrismons on the tree,” Parkinson said. “The original ones were made out of cardboard and we still put them on there.”
The Chrismons hold a special place with the church having been made over 50 years ago.
“The original Chrismons, which are prized Christian symbols, decorate the tree which is known as a Chrismon tree due to the type of decorations being used,” she noted. “A young student pastor was at our church in the ’70s and he had the children (around junior high school level) make them, which were white with gold on them ... Then around 2003 we put the others in there which are pearl beads, gold beads and wire and we just now added 20 more of them. Every Chrismon is handmaid and placed on the tree.”
Due to the fragile nature of the older Chrismons, Parkinson led an effort this year to restore them to their former glory.
“We had to go back and restring some, redo some of the wires, form hooks and try to keep the cardboard ones flat which takes a while,” she expressed. “Since we have started the main thing is that everyone is involved and each Chrismon has a meaning so when we place them on the tree then the meaning is read for the symbol.”
She noted they have recently created a booklet that shows a picture of each Chrismon and the meaning beside it.
“If you were sitting in the audience you could look and Identify which Chrismon it is,” she stated. “This is the first time that we have had it where they could be identified by sitting in the congregation.”
The restoration and creation of the Chrismons has brought the church together, especially since the start of the pandemic.
“We always have good participation and people look forward to it,” she expressed. “Each person hangs one on the tree, we all participate. It is a beautiful tree and several of the Methodist churches are using the Chrismon now, which it really started back in 1957 in Virginia and it has grown because the congregation of the different denominations have grown with them because of the meaning of the Christian symbols and when they participate there is a better understanding.”
