A man was arrested on Tuesday on an indictment for arson as a result of multiple alleged attempts to set a factory on fire in Etowah.
Etowah Police Department Det. Michael Richmond reported on June 15 that he received a call from EPD Chief Daniel Hampton about multiple “fires that looked to be intentionally set” at Waupaca Foundry over a series of days.
Richmond noted in the report that Hampton informed him that other employees at the factory believed the fires were being started by an employee identified as Christopher John Millsaps, 36, of Tellico Plains.
Fires were reportedly either set or attempted to be set on June 14 and June 15 and there were three total. The two attempted fires came on June 14 and then the successful fire was started on June 15.
Upon arriving to Waupaca, Richmond learned the fires had been started inside of janitorial closets inside the foundry.
The first witness stated that she had arrived at work around 4 p.m. the day of one of the fires and that they had to evacuate the building around 7 p.m.
She stated that she was cleaning the offices up front at the time of the fire the previous day and that the fire started in the janitorial closet.
She informed Richmond that she didn’t know much about the fire, however she allegedly saw smoke and ashes coming out of the ceiling.
A second member of the janitorial staff also said she reported to work around 4 p.m. on June 15 and that Millsaps had asked her about some boxes in the janitor’s closet that had caught fire.
She informed Richmond that she was in the “melt room” when the fire alarm sounded, forcing everyone to evacuate from the foundry.
According to the witness, on the previous day, Millsaps walked to the back of the foundry by himself while the other janitors walked back in a group.
Richmond then spoke to a third witness who agreed that she had seen Millsaps walk back to the mill room by himself while all of the other janitors walked back in a group.
Richmond then spoke with Millsaps, who had been at Waupaca for about a month, and the suspect claimed he did not know the name of the person who located the fire but he knew that the individual was a Waupaca employee.
He allegedly told Richmond that he was up front cleaning the men’s restrooms at the time of the fire on June 14.
During that time, Millsaps allegedly stepped outside to check the trash cans around the break area, near the uniform room where the fire had occurred.
Millsaps also stated that on June 15, he was doing an early check on the restrooms whenever the fire occurred inside the closet that is located inside the men’s restroom and that he was in the closet approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the fire starting in that closet.
On June 23, Richmond met with State Bomb & Arson Agent Heith Willis at Waupaca and the two investigated the janitor’s closet where the fires had occurred.
While searching the scene, Willis reportedly found pieces of paper towels, which matched the same kind that are carried on the janitor carts, that had been set on fire inside of the ceiling tiles of the janitor’s closet.
From there, Richmond reported that he investigated the location of the first fire where they found the starting point of the fire was right behind a breaker box, but noted the fire had to have been intentionally started because there were no signs of heat on the inside of the breaker box or on the outside of the building where the fire had occurred.
According to the report, all of the damage from the fire near the breaker box was contained to the insulation and plastic covering behind the breaker box.
“Chris Millsaps put himself in all the areas of the fires at the time of the fires. Other janitors were able to determine that Chris Millsaps was the only person with access to the closets at the time of the fires as well,” Richmond stated in the report.
The detective also noted that he learned Millsaps allegedly had “a lot of anger built up” over difficulties and blamed them on a loss of pay at Waupaca.
Richmond noted that there were 206 employees in the plant at the time of the first attempted fire on June 14 and 256 at the time of the third fire being set on June 15. The total losses to the company from the evacuation and plant downtime were estimated at $10,314.
Millsaps was arrested on charges of aggravated arson and two counts of attempted aggravated arson. He was booked into the McMinn County Justice Center on $200,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.