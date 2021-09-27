The McMinn Senior Activity Center in Athens is partnering with Walgreens to hold a flu shot clinic at the center on Friday, Oct. 1.
The event will take place at 205 McMinn Avenue from 9 a.m. to noon. Call the center at 423-745-6830 to sign up.
Staff from area Walgreens stores will be on hand to administer vaccinations to area residents. Immunizations will be available for individuals seven years of age and older. A parent or legal guardian of children ages 7-17 must be present to sign flu shot forms.
Most insurance plans will cover the cost of the flu vaccination, so interested parties should bring their insurance card with them.
For questions about the flu shot clinic or other center events, contact the center at 423-745-6830.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has invited Tennesseans to “Rate the Plates” and help choose the state’s next standard license plate by selecting their favorite design at tn.gov/ratetheplates
Under state law, the license plate is redesigned every eight years if funds are approved in the General Assembly’s annual budget.
Voting is ongoing and will conclude at 11:59 p.m. CT on Monday, Sept. 27. The winning design will be announced later this fall and will be available to the public January 2022.
The new license plate design will replace the current plate that launched in 2006 with modifications in 2011, 2016 and 2017.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The area to be affected is College Street, from Jackson Street to Long Street. This closure will last until Monday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. The purpose of this closing is for Tennessee Wesleyan University’s Homecoming.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic signage, workers, and pedestrians. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Womac-Weir family reunion is planned for Saturday, Oct. 2, in the Sanford Baptist Church Family Life Center, located at 2415 County Road 50 in Riceville.
Guests will gather at 3 p.m. and a meal will be served at 4 p.m. Guests are asked to bring their favorite dishes and a two-liter drink. Addresses are not available for everyone, so notify all family of the event.
For more information or to confirm attendance, call one of the following: Remonda at 423-453-8976; Candice at 423-744-4014; or Mary Evelyn at 423-618-3045.
The annual meeting of McMinn County High School Class of 1958 will not be held this year.
The meeting is being delayed due to COVID restrictions. The meeting will be held in the fall of 2022.
The Good Faith Clinic will be in session on Sept. 28.
The clinic provides medical care for adults under 65 in McMinn and Meigs counties who do not have health insurance. The clinic meets on the campus of Christ Community Church, located at 18 S. Congress Parkway in Athens.
