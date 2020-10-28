A single vehicle wreck last week left one local man dead.
On Thursday, Jerry Moses, 83, of Athens, was reportedly killed in a wreck on Highway 307 just outside of Athens.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), at around 4 p.m. that day, Moses was driving southbound in his Hyundai SUV when he apparently lost control and the vehicle left the roadway to the right.
It reportedly struck a culvert, flipped once and then came to a rest partially overturned on the driver’s side.
According to the THP, Moses was not wearing his seat belt and was “partially ejected” from the vehicle.
Moses was reportedly transported to Starr Regional Medical Center’s Athens campus by AMR, accompanied by the Life Star helicopter crew.
However, he reportedly died of the injuries sustained in the accident.
Englewood Rural Fire, Niota Rural Fire and McMinn County Sheriff’s Department all responded along with THP Trooper Ben Harrison investigating the accident.
