Local veteran Charles Floyd recently participated in his own Honor Flight in recognition of his service.
According to information on honorflight.org, the mission of the Honor Flights is to treat veterans to a “Day of Honor” at the nation’s memorials.
Floyd’s Honor Flight took place on April 12 this year and the trip kept him entertained for the entire day.
“We left at 8 a.m. that morning and returned around 7 or so that night,” Floyd said. “This trip meant a lot more to me than I originally thought it would. It seemed to bring a lot of closure to some of the experiences I had back in the 1960s.”
Floyd served in the Vietnam War and noted he did not receive a hero’s welcome upon his return from his service.
“When the ship docked in San Francisco there would be groups of protestors throwing rocks, spitting at them, calling them baby killers and more, so for years he wouldn’t speak about being in Vietnam,” said Floyd’s wife, Laura Floyd. “Up until now he didn’t mention that he was a Vietnam vet, he didn’t talk about Vietnam and that was because of that welcome home he received, or lack thereof, because they were really cruel and the stigma that came with serving in Vietnam was horrendous. So him getting a real welcome home this time and sincere ‘thank you for your service’ messages meant a lot to him.”
Charles stated that it was a very “humbling” experience to participate in.
“People went out of their way to see us,” he expressed. “It was an amazing turnout. It was very well done.”
Floyd believes the Honor Flights are very important and are an experience that all veterans should have.
“It solved a lot of issues that I have been carrying for 60 years,” he said. “We visited several memorials and that took all day, so by the time we got home we were pretty exhausted but it was a great experience.”
According to the website, 21,800 veterans were transported last year and 18,709 guardians were transported with them.
Additionally, 173,543 veterans have been transported since 2005 along with 200,210 guardians.
“Thanks a lot for the support,” Charles expressed. “Thank you so much for the outpouring and the prayers. It was a great trip, it was memorable and it was something that I would have never done on my own but it is something that I recommend everyone do.”
Those who would like to support future Honor Flight for veterans can do so by visiting honorflight.org where donations can be made online.
