The Etowah Fourth of July Celebration has been moved to July 3 this year due to the holiday falling on a Sunday.
“The committee decided that we want everyone to be able to enjoy the entire day of celebration and the best way to do that was to move to Saturday,” Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce Director Durant Tullock said.
The large celebration will begin at the L&N Depot with the Boy Scout Breakfast at 7:30 a.m., the Independence Road Race at 8 a.m. and then the rest of the day will be filled with beauty pageant, family fun and games followed by a full slate of local entertainment.
The evening will be continue with the Dexter Thomas Band performing at 8 p.m. and the grand finale will be the fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. at the L&N Depot. Music will then continue until 11 p.m.
Applications are being accepted for food and craft vendors, as well as special attractions. Many local civic and school groups set up fundraiser booths at the event.
For an application for booth space call the chamber office at 263-2228 or email director@etowah coc.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.