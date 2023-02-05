CLEVELAND - The George R. Johnson Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation at Cleveland State Community College will host a Community Pitch Competition on Thursday, March 30, at 4 p.m.
The event is open to any new business in Bradley, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe or Polk counties that has been in operation for at least six months but no longer than two years.
Modeled after the popular television show, "Shark Tank," the winner of the competition will receive $5,000 seed money to invest in their established business. This award is provided by the Lynn Jones Foundation. Businesses interested in participating should contact their local area Chamber of Commerce for the competition application. The deadline to apply is Friday, Feb. 10.
The Community Pitch Competition is the culmination of Entrepreneurship Week at Cleveland State. The week includes a Resource Expo and Vendor Expo along with a Student Pitch Competition where students can present business ideas for the chance to win a $1,000 seed money prize. The week of activities is free and open to the public.
Rick Platz, George R. Johnson Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation Advisory Board Chairman, said, “We all know how important early financial support can be for small business start-ups. This is a great opportunity that shouldn’t be missed. Apply now to compete for $5,000.”
Established to encourage and support entrepreneurial learning among students, alumni, faculty and the community, the George R. Johnson Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation assists individuals who are interested in building or growing their own enterprises. The intent of the center is to connect future and current entrepreneurs with the resources needed to create, launch and grow business. The center also supports the entrepreneurship concentration through the Cleveland State business degree program.
For more information about the Community Pitch Competition, call 423-478-6224 or visit mycs.cc/entrepreneur
