The Tennessee Department of Education has announced more than $800,000 in grant funding has been awarded to 34 districts for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education, middle school career and technical education (CTE) and high school school-based enterprise projects.
Included in those grant recipients are two separate awards to McMinn County Schools, one for middle school and the second for high school.
MCS received $10,000 as part of the Middle School STEM Start-Up and Expansion grants, and then also received $19,347 for High School School-Based Enterprise Start-Up grants. The latter was for McMinn County High School, specifically.
Other area systems receiving aid included two Bradley County middle schools — Lake Forest and Ocoee — getting almost $10,000 each and five Monroe County middle schools receiving between $364.94 and $5,820.
Funding is provided through Gov. Bill Lee’s Future Workforce Initiative, which attempts to boost access to CTE, STEM and Work-Based Learning (WBL) in the classroom. For the past two years, the department awarded start-up and expansion funding for middle school STEM and CTE programs and included a high school opportunity to qualify for school-based enterprise funding to increase enrollment in WBL courses.
Middle School STEM Start-Up & Expansion Grants have been awarded to 52 schools and Middle School CTE Start-Up & Expansion Grants have been awarded to 29 schools.
“Tennessee continues to provide more pathways to help students transition from middle to high school and these grants help ensure students have increased access to high-quality work-based learning opportunities, STEM and career technical education,” said Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “We are thrilled that we can make these opportunities happen over the last two years and help students be successful during high school and into their post-secondary and workforce careers.”
For the past four years, the Middle School STEM Start-Up & Expansion grants have directly supported the goal of the Future Workforce Initiative (FWI) to add an additional 100 new middle school STEM programs by 2022. High School School-Based Enterprise grants support the FWI by helping to eliminate barriers for students who can’t participate in off-campus WBL placements due to transportation and scheduling challenges.
Districts were allowed to apply for all three grants this year. In their applications, grant recipients demonstrated the ability to align courses from middle school to high school, provide meaningful career guidance and advisement, and expand upon employer partnerships to create pathways for students.
