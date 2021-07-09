As the search continues for a new city manager in Etowah, the topic of residency of the employee was raised during last month’s regular commission meeting.
The question of whether or not to require the city manager to live within the city limits has been a hot topic among community members for some time.
“I think what it came down to is say that we increased tax revenue for some reason then the citizens would look at it and say ‘well you don’t live here,’” Vice Mayor Jim Swayne noted. “I heard it often, so that is one of the things that I think we need to discuss as a group on how we are going to discuss this.”
Swayne noted the requirement to live within the city limits was not in the contract of former City Manager Tina Tuggle and he believed the commissioners needed to make a decision on whether or not to add it in for the next manager.
“It it is not in the charter (for the city manager to live in city limits) though a lot of people thought that it was,” he noted.
Commissioner John James said that he believes the city manager should live within the Etowah Utilities Board limits rather than being strictly within the city limits due to the current housing market.
“I’d like for them to reside within the EUB system which still gives a large area, but they will still be financially and physically invested in the town,” James said.
Commissioner Diana Elrod expressed her agreement to that view.
“I agree with that and I think the new city manager has to be invested in the city, they should be driving the streets of the city, they should be shopping in the city and there is a housing crisis right now and there is not much of a selection in Etowah right now that we would expect a city manager to move into, but a mile radius on it, I would say five to 10 miles from city hall,” she said.
Swayne concurred that he sees benefits to the city manager living locally.
“I know that houses are limited, but I think the person needs to live inside the city limits and during contract time we can extend that time,” he noted.
No vote was taken on the subject as Mayor Burke Garwood noted a lean by the commission members.
“I don’t think it needs to be voted on because we have a consensus here that we are going to add it into the general requirements when we get to the contract,” Garwood said.
No city manager has been selected as of yet, but the commission is scheduled to hold a called meeting on July 13 at 5 p.m. in the community center to “select top candidates” for the position.
