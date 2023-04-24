Various events and programs centered around veterans will soon be coming to the McMinn County area.
McMinn County Veteran Services Officer Susan Peglow encouraged all of the veterans in the area to participate in any of the programs that best suits their needs.
The first program coming up will be held on April 29 and it will be a 5k run at the Eureka Trail.
“We are asking that everyone who is interested in participating to sign up for this race because the money raised from this event will go to the flag repair, upkeep and more,” Peglow stated, referring to the large American flag by the interstate. “The American Legion uses their money very wisely and they always help out veterans in need.”
Those who are interested in participating can sign up for the 5k for $30 or the 1k for $15 through terrarunning.com
The next event is currently planned to be held on May 5.
“On the 5th of May we will be doing our Veterans Boot Camp that is a veterans resource fair,” Peglow noted. “It covers everything form 4-H, agriculture, churches, hearing, nursing homes, employment, education, everything, so there is a whole lot of different things this will encompass and if you come to this fair then you will learn something new that will help you in the future.”
The next event will be held on May 20.
“I will be putting up the flags around the square (Market Park) on May 20 at 8 a.m. unless something terrible happens,” Peglow said. “I am looking for all kinds of volunteers. You can even lend us a hand if you can’t walk because we still need to assemble the flags onto the flag poles. It’s about 144 flags and that is a lot.”
Anyone who is interested in participating can arrive at Market Park Pavilion around 8 a.m. that day.
While on the topic of flags, the large flag that flies over I-75 is currently down due to a part needing to be replaced.
According to Peglow, the part costs roughly $8,000. If anyone would like to make any contributions to help the American Legion fix their flag, check donations can be made out to the American Legion Post 68 and can be mailed to 5 East Madison Ave., Athens TN, with American Legion Flag posted on the memo.
Next will be a series of ongoing programs to make an effort to lower the suicide rates among veterans through a variety of help and activities for veterans to participate in. Peglow noted studies have shown that 22 veterans per day commit suicide.
“Part of our purpose is to try to decrease that number and, with that in mind, we started a panel where we sit down and try to address these issues,” Peglow stated. “We have been doing this for three months now and we are trying to figure out what causes them to commit suicide and there are a lot of things that go into them making that decision.”
She noted that a lot of the issues could stem from various forms of stress.
“We are wanting to set up classes to help with job interviews, making resumes and anything that we can do to help them with finding a job,” she noted. “We are also looking at ways to address finances. And other things we have looked into (include the issue) of feeling loss. Everybody needs to feel like they have a purpose so one of the things that we are looking at are outdoor groups and more.”
Veterans who may find themselves in a bad mental place can call the Veteran Crisis Line by dialing 988, then pressing 1. The veteran Crisis Line is available 24/7 and can be reached by texting 838255 or by visiting their website at veteranscrisisline.net where veterans also have the option to chat online.
Looking ahead, in June there will be a Flag Day event held at Athens Regional Park and Memorial Day will be held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post in Athens, among other locations, on May 29 at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.