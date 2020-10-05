Athens Medical Group is now a part of Summit Medical Group, East Tennessee’s largest primary care organization, as Summit expands its internal medicine services in addition to adult and family medicine across the region.
“Athens Medical Group has an outstanding reputation of providing expert, individualized patient care,” Summit Medical Group CEO Ed Curtis said. “We are pleased to have them join Summit in offering the citizens of McMinn County comprehensive primary care and internal medicine options while delivering compassionate and effective healthcare services.”
Athens Medical Group has been practicing family and internal medicine for 20 years. The staff includes three physicians: Wallace Burroughs, M.D., Chris Maynard, M.D., and C. Richard Sharpe, M.D.
Athens Medical Group is located at 1031 West Madison Avenue #1, across from Athens Regional Medical Center. The office is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed Sundays.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with Athens Medical Group, call 423-745-6575. To learn more about Summit Medical Group, its locations and services, call 865-212-3618 or visit www.summit medical.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.