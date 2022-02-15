Athens City Middle School officials are continuing their work in expanding their fine arts offerings.
ACMS Principal Mike Simmons gave a rundown of the work being done at the school to the Athens City School Board during their most recent work session.
“I’ve been there 20 years and this staff at the middle school is just absolutely amazing right now,” he said. “One of the things we’ve learned going through the pandemic is resiliency, it’s tested the resiliency of the group.”
Simmons noted that one of the biggest additions to the fine arts department recently has been a band teacher.
“This is the first time since 1966 we have a full time band person,” he said. “I can’t tell you what that does. I challenge anyone to go anywhere and find a better fine arts program, when you’re talking about people like Becky Bryant, Josh Bragg, Abbie Headerick and then you’ve got Ella (Barnett) in our enrichment program.”
He noted that the school now has a pep band for sporting events.
“One of our home basketball games we had the pep band there,” Simmons noted. “If you’ve ever been to a basketball game where the pep band is, it changes the whole atmosphere and we had a lot of fun.”
Headerick is serving as the full time band teacher at the school and Simmons said she’s seeking ways to further expand that area.
“Abbie is really stepping up and thinking through what we can do to expand our program and get more instruments,” he said.
As part of that goal, Simmons said the 8th grade enrichment class wrote a $10,000 grant application for more band instruments.
“One of the things (former teacher) Ginger (Robinson) established is that when we do these projects, it’s students doing these projects. It’s student-owned, students doing the budget and those kinds of things,” he pointed out.
Simmons has previously noted to the board members that there would be a lot more options for fine arts with a full time band teacher in place and he said that’s coming to fruition now.
“Full time band also gives us lots of flexibility in our schedule,” he said. “When we had part time band, it sort of indicated what we could do. (The band teacher) was with us early and then had to go to the high school, which meant there were only certain times we could do related arts. Now we have a lot of flexibility.”
There are also plans to expand things outside of band, Simmons noted.
He said they’re working toward starting up a media team that will focus on podcasting, vodcasting and bringing back Cougar Live.
“We’ve got the right equipment,” Simmons said. “We’ve got a green screen, we’ve got a room. We live streamed all the basketball games this year and, next year, we’re training some students who will be doing some color commentating.”
The school will also host the Matilda Jr. musical on March 10.
Looking ahead to the future, Simmons said he’s hoping to start up a fine arts camp.
“Two weeks out of the summer having a fine arts camp where they work collaboratively together,” he said. “We’ll invite people from outside the area. I love opportunities for students outside our school system to get a taste of Athens City Middle School.”
Other possibilities may arise once the new consolidated elementary school building opens in the fall of 2023, Simmons added.
“When the new school opens, we can really think outside the box on how can we work together with our fifth graders right down the hill,” he said. “I think the sky’s the limit in that area as well.”
