Athens City Council candidate John Duggan speaks to those in attendance last week as the rest of the candidates in attendance (from left) Larry Eaton, Judith Hamilton, Mark Lockmiller, Jim O’Bringer, Dick Pelley, Bo Perkinson and Kay Simmons look on.
Those seeking a seat on the Athens City Council were asked last week their views on potentially raising the property tax in town in order to increase city revenue.
The Athens City Council Candidate Forum was held at Ascension Life Church on Thursday and was hosted by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce. It featured eight of the nine candidates for three seats in the November election. John Duggan, Larry Eaton, Judith Hamilton, Mark Lockmiller, Jim O’Bringer, Dick Pelley, Bo Perkinson and Kay Simmons were all on hand, but Steve Sherlin was not able to attend due to a previous engagement. Seven questions were asked of each candidate, including opening and closing statements, ranging across a variety of issues.
One of those questions was “since the City of Athens has maxed out the sales tax rate allowed under state law, in the event the city needs new revenue would you favor a property tax increase or how would you meet the fiscal need.”
The following are the answers to that question, in the order they answered:
Larry Eaton: “That’s a simple question. No I would not. Reason why is we have a lot of older people that can’t afford, they’re on a fixed income. How do you raise revenues? Pretty simple, bring people in here for taxable sales tax, bring in people to ensure that you have revenue coming in. You don’t have to punish our citizens because of the expenses we are incurring because of the lack of leadership we have in our city council. We have to make sure that our city is flourishing. Back when I was a kid, we had a downtown that was always flourishing, now there’s not, and if you can bring people in, your 9.75% tax rate will bring in more people and that’s where you get your revenue at. We’ve got some great things coming in, we’ve got Main Street that’s helping out with downtown Athens, we’ve got Pumpkintown (last) weekend that (brought) in a lot of people, we’ve got Mayfield’s maze that brings in a lot of people. We’ve got to do a lot more things as a city and as a county to bring more revenue in and how we do that is to bring more revenue through the people from out of town. You don’t punish the ones who are living here.”
Judith Hamilton: “I think it’s quite obvious that an increase in property tax would be a penalty on people on fixed income and so forth. We don’t need to be squeezing our citizens with a property tax increase. If we do want to increase our sales tax revenue, we do have to increase our opportunities and offerings for people who come in to the town and spend money. It’s kind of a connection — I don’t know which comes first, the chicken or the egg, but we do have to invest in services and opportunities and, as Mr. Eaton described, festivals and so forth. They’ve been helpful in the past but they’re not consistent — we need to have services and things that will be regular and will attract people from out of town. Also, we have to investigate the opportunities for rural development grants. There are millions of dollars to be investigated and identified and many of those communities and cities are just like ours to increase our services and opportunities for our citizens. I think there are many ways for the growth to take care of the increase in the sales tax rate and we’ll have more income available.”
Mark Lockmiller: “When I ran four years ago, obviously one of the points of running was to get a new school. There were three ways we were going to pay for that school: increase tax to 9.75%, which we only raised it like 0.75%, and voters knew and we advertised it well that if this passes the school is going to get built and were were going to have to raise the property tax rate up a little bit. At the time it was going to be around 16 cents property tax rate. Now I said when I ran that I want the school built and the vote passed so we raised the property tax — we only raised it eight cents, not the 16 cents. And on top of that, Mark Lockmiller put into the property tax a sunset clause, so as soon as that loan gets paid for, that eight cents is going off and the property tax rate is going back down to what it was. So it isn’t on there permanently — I said it was on there just to pay that one loan, when it gets paid off the sunset kicks in and it’s going back. Now saying that, no, I will not raise property taxes again because that was the only reason that it needed to be done, to pay for the school. That’s taken care of, so no we will not. We’re doing some new things that are going to bring in some revenue through tax revenue. The last few years, the COVID year, we brought in about the same in taxes and every year we’ve brought in more taxes and broke the record each year and that’s going to continue.”
Jim O’Bringer: “I would not favor a property tax increase, I believe we can come up with that money elsewhere — increase sales, increase industry, bring more people in and get them to spend their money on town, that adds up pretty quickly. In 2015 we had $18 million in the bank as a city and now, today, we have $48 million in the bank. That’s showing that we’re relatively fiscally responsible, I think. Could we do some things better? Yes, but generally whenever I personally see an issue with income I cut spending. That’s one way to get an increase in revenue is to quit spending it. If you don’t need as much money, eventually you go into a lull and come out on top. I think the increased population, the increased housing being built that we don’t foresee that issue coming any time soon. 9.75% is plenty in sales tax, don’t think we need to go any higher than that and don’t think we need to go any higher in property tax either. We just need to be good stewards of what we’ve been given and I hope that the folks here agree with that and the rest of the city council agrees with that and can help that mission.”
Dick Pelley: “I don’t think any of us that are on this stage will say a property tax increase. Quite honestly, what I would do is evaluate the budget and see where we can cut back. How many of you at home or in your business saw sales in that month or income from that month and what do you do? You re-evaluate, you separate your wants from your needs and that’s what we would have to do as a council. Learn to live within your means. We don’t need to increase unless we absolutely have to and most of the time we don’t have to. All we have to do is look at the budget and see where we can cut, just like you do at home. No, we can’t go out to eat this month, we can’t go out to eat any of this month, right? How many times have you done that? We all have at one point or another. Thank you and God bless.
Bo Perkinson: “Against growth. I think it’s been said this evening and you see it around the community, you see growth happening. You see it in retail businesses, you see it in industries — even though the industry is located in Etowah that’s under the umbrella of McMinn County Economic Development. Our county has a common goal of helping each other and anything that helps one part of our county helps another part of our county. When we have growth anywhere, it’s beneficial to Athens and, actually, outside of Athens too. We’re having growth in this area and that’s what we need to have instead of having to add to taxes. DENSO is having their 25th anniversary in Athens this year, our bicentennial, and DENSO has been a great contributor to us here in Athens with the taxes they pay, the employees they have, the way they get involved in the community, and a lot of other industries have too. We’ve got a great foundation right now financially, we’re ready to grow, we’re set to grow and growing right now. I think continued emphasis on retail growth, industrial growth, growth all across the spectrum and keeping the infrastructure up with that growth is what we need to do in the city.”
Kay Simmons: “Thank you for that question. I would not look at increasing the property taxes first. As has already been stated, our sales tax is enhanced by the many visitors that come through our community, which helps us. I would possibly consider a tourism director or a tourism department that would reach out and be able to promote our community outside of our boundaries, bringing in more visitors to enjoy what we have here and to spend their vacation dollars and tourist dollars. As an example, the Ware reunion (was) going on right now and just this reunion is bringing in $48,000 of revenue just through their hotel stays here in this community. We have wonderful things here that people would love to come here and enjoy, they do come and enjoy them. Main Street is doing great work downtown. We need to recruit more small businesses to come in and fill up those buildings and restaurants to come in for us to enjoy. Bringing in more industries would be great, but what is truly more profitable is expanding existing industry. We should encourage our existing industries along those lines.”
John Duggan: “Well, so far it’s almost unanimous it’s a no and I’m going to go along with that. I think there’s other ways we can deal with that. Somebody mentioned cutting back, which we should when times are tough. We are actually knee-deep in a recession right now even though there’s deniers out there. I also think we need to partner with our local colleges — we have Cleveland State (Community College) here as well as our university. We need to try to attract them to come work in local businesses. That’s the other thing, our local businesses, we can’t get this economic growth we’re talking about until we get people that will work. Yes, we may have talked about growth some, but I see signs all around town and all on this side of town — $12 an hour, $14 an hour, this is almost double when I started out. So the money’s there, the jobs are there, but we’re not training people to take jobs, we’re not giving incentives, some people are working two or three jobs because one job may not work them part time — they’re either working them three-quarter or even less than half time. They won’t even promote, we have an issue with promoting people who are actually working in our economy. So I think our issue is internal right now before we can actually go external. We need to actually deal with our businesses — partnering with them.”
