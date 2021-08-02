On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Education announced 92 school districts will be participating in the Reading 360 Early Literacy Network and opened registration for the Reading 360 Virtual Summit this September.
Included in those districts are McMinn County, Athens City and Etowah City schools.
“Tennessee is deeply committed to building strong reading skills in our youngest students and Reading 360 has already reached 50,000+ families through free, at-home reading resources and 9,000+ Tennessee educators through summer literacy trainings,” said Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “With over half of our school districts participating in the Early Literacy Network and 1,500 seats for Tennesseans to attend the Reading 360 Summit, our state can delve more deeply into this collaborative work — all for the benefit of our students.”
Representing more than half of school districts statewide, 92 Tennessee school districts will be participating in the Reading 360 Early Literacy Network to engage in regional communities of practice and receive access to a series of advanced learning modules that teachers can view at their own pace.
Districts participating in the network received grant awards of $80,000 to provide direct district support for teachers and leaders for the implementation of sounds-first instruction in Pre-K through 2nd grades.
The work of the network will begin in August, with participating districts engaging in regional communities of practice and gaining access to optional, asynchronous monthly trainings to provide suport for school and district leaders to continue to advance the implementation of foundational literacy skills instruction.
The Reading 360 Virtual Summit, taking place Sept. 21-23, is free and open to all Tennessee educators, district and school leaders, higher education partners and education stakeholders, and will highlight best practices for the Reading 360 comprehensive literacy initiative.
Featuring six roundtable sessions with national literacy experts and Tennessee educators and breakout sessions that will further dive into the topics highlighted during the roundtable discussions, the summit will focus on foundational literacy skills instruction, high-quality materials implementation, family-community partnerships, and educator preparation.
There is also a special track of sessions for districts participating in the Early Literacy Network.
Registration for the summit is first-come, first-served and is limited to 1,500 virtual seats. View the agenda at https://www.tn.gov/con tent/dam/tn/education/reading-360/TDOE_Read ing360Summit_Agen da2021.pdf and register for the summit at https://stateoftennessee.form stack.com/forms/read ing_360_summit_regis tration
Districts interested in joining the Early Literacy Network may reach out to the department for more information.
