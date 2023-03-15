A dozen-year prison sentence was the result of a recent plea deal in McMinn County Criminal Court.
Christopher Dale Burnette, 43, pleaded guilty to Class B felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Class D felony burglary and Class E felony evading in front of Judge Sandra Donaghy.
He was sentenced to 12 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) as a multiple offender, meaning he must serve at least 35% of his sentence prior to being eligible for parole. The multiple offender status applies to two of the charges — four years for felony evading and 12 years for firearm possession — but for the third charge that carries eight years, burglary, he was sentenced as a persistent offender, meaning he must serve at least 45% of that.
All three counts were set to run concurrently instead of one after another.
He earned about 11 months of pre-trial jail credit as his case worked its way through the system.
Burnette committed each offense on a different date — the felony evading happening on Jan. 10, 2022, the burglary taking place on Feb. 4, 2022 and the firearm possession occurring on March 10, 2022. However, he was indicted on all three charges on the same day — Oct. 10, 2022.
His plea deal was completed and his sentence was imposed on Feb. 6, 2023.
He had charges of theft of property $1,000 to $2,500 and alteration, sale or possession of a VIN dismissed via Nolle Prosequi.
