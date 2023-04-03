Discussions have begun on what textbooks to use in Athens City Schools this coming fall.
During the Athens City Schools’ annual spring retreat, the topic of new school textbooks arose and was led by ACS Supervisor of Curriculum and Instruction Melody Armstrong.
For grades Kindergarten through 2nd grade and 3rd grade through 5th grade, the board was presented with three options to choose from.
“They spent three months digging into the three options ... We had a day where the community came in and the three vendors presented on that day and we left without a decision being made,” Armstrong said. “The community decided that we would go back our schools, have conversations with all teachers and then fill out a survey where every teacher selected their top choice.”
According to Armstrong, the results from the survey showed that grades 3-5 chose “Great Minds” and grades K-2 chose “Zearn.”
“Though K-2 chose Zearn math it is Eureka math, which is the same as the Great Minds vendor that was chosen by 3-5,” she noted. “K-2 wasn’t unanimous like 3-5 but it was by the majority.”
According to Armstrong, since 3-5 decided on Great Minds, which is a Eureka Squared product, K-2 needed to take the Zearn vendor.
“If they didn’t choose Zearn and Great Minds then we would have had to take (the third vendor) because there has to be an alignment,” she said. “With Zearn and Great Minds, there is an alignment because they are both Eureka Squared products.”
Armstrong stated the reason the two chosen vendors were picked, outside of alignment, was due to the material they covered.
“They more tightly aligned with academic standards in grades K-2,” she expressed. “In grades 3-5, the standards are more aligned to Eureka Squared, so this was the best of both worlds.”
Following her explanation, Armstrong presented the data to the board with the request of adoption.
“We finally arrived and came to a consensus and would like to formally recommend this adoption to the board,” Armstrong said.
No vote could be taken during the retreat because it was not a regular or called meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.