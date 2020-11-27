The City of Athens recently gave a special farewell to its two outgoing City Council members.
At last Tuesday night’s meeting, Lisa Dotson and Chuck Burris left the Council dais for the final time as they made way for two newly-elected members, Jordan Curtis and Frances Witt-McMahan.
Dotson and Burris were honored for their service to the city later in the meeting.
City Manager C. Seth Sumner stepped to the podium to read proclamations recognizing the outgoing Council members. Dotson, who has served as an interim Council member since the departure of John Coker earlier this year, was honored first. (Full coverage of Burris’ proclamation will be included in a future edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.)
Dotson service was of a historic nature. Though not elected to the post, but rather appointed to fill a vacancy, Dotson was the first African-American woman to ever serve on the Council. She opted not to run for a full term. Witt-McMahan was elected on Nov. 3 to become the second African-American woman to serve on the city’s governing body.
“We all know Lisa’s a treasure,” said Sumner prior to reading Dotson’s proclamation. “She’s been a treasure to this city for a long time and we really could not be prouder to have had you step up and serve your community for the last few months as a councilperson.”
The proclamation noted that Dotson’s appointment coincided to the day – Aug. 18 – with the 100-year anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
“I love this community and, if you you know me, you know that,” said Dotson, who noted that she always resisted running for a seat on the Council. “When Council member Coker resigned, I was praying about who needs to fill that seat and I plainly heard the Lord say to me, ‘You do it.’”
Dotson decided she would apply for the vacant seat only if she had the blessing of Witt-McMahan – her close friend who was campaigning for a Council seat at the time. Witt-McMahan not only approved, but encouraged Dotson to apply for the vacancy.
“I feel like all of this has been a movement of God,” said Dotson before congratulating Witt-McMahan and Curtis on being elected. “We cannot go wrong with them in these seats. So, thank you for this opportunity and I will continue to serve this community as much as I can.”
Dotson is a native of Athens and is very active in the community. She began her professional career at Mayfield Dairy Farms, where she helped to establish and manage the Mayfield Visitors Center at the Athens plant and later its sister plant in Braselton, Ga. She later served as part-time coordinator of the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership McMinn Program and as marketing director for the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. She is currently the associate director of The LITE House and executive director of Main Street Athens.
Dotson has also volunteered her time as a member of the boards of directors of the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, Athens Housing Authority, and Athens Utilities Board, as well as serving as a member of the Athens Historic Preservation Commission and the Thrive Regional Partnership committee.
