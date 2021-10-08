As Halloween quickly approaches, the Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Etowah are planning to host the annual Street of Treats event on Oct. 30.
The Street of Treats event is where businesses and agencies line up along the sidewalk of Downtown Etowah to pass out candy to children dressed up in costume in the community.
According to Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce Assistant Becky Hovater, the City of Etowah is partnering with the chamber this year for the event.
“We are currently trying to get the business owners who are open on Saturday to participate and we are putting in calls for other businesses to come down and set up a table or booth to give out candy,” Hovater said. “With this event falling on a weekend a lot of businesses in our area aren’t open, so we are trying to gather interest.”
She noted they are also reaching out to churches as well to inquire of their participation in the event.
Hovater stated the chamber is still moving forward with events during an emotional time.
“We are still in shock with the passing of Mr. (Durant) Tullock so we are currently as excited as we can be for the event given the circumstances,” she expressed. “We are kind of leaning on the City of Etowah to take the lead this year since the chamber does not have a director right now.”
Currently the details of the event have not been fully worked out, however according to Hovater, more information should be available shortly.
“We do expect a good turnout this year,” she said. “We have been getting calls from parents wanting to know what day their kids can trick or treat, even in the neighborhood, since Halloween fell on a Sunday this year. The town usually does trick or treating through the side streets and neighborhoods but we still get a pretty good turnout on Street of Treats.”
