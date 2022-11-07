McMinn County Veterans Service Officer Susan Peglow talks with McMinn County High School student Mikel Hall in her office Friday. Job shadowers from McMinn County High School and McMinn Central High School learned about the various different careers available to them in the local area and Hall was one of them.
McMinn County Veterans Service Officer Susan Peglow talks with McMinn County High School student Mikel Hall in her office Friday. Job shadowers from McMinn County High School and McMinn Central High School learned about the various different careers available to them in the local area and Hall was one of them.
Dewey Morgan | The Daily Post-Athenian
McMinn County Sheriff’s Deputy Doug Benton shows the MCSD SWAT vehicle to job shadowers Joseph Clark and Jacob Hicks Friday.
Dewey Morgan | The Daily Post-Athenian
McMinn County High School job shadower Nicholas Vincent watches as an E.G. Fisher Public Library employee answers the phone Friday.
Students from across McMinn County joined the workforce for a day Friday to get experience in fields of interest.
McMinn County Schools held its annual job shadow event throughout the day, with high school students from both McMinn County and McMinn Central observing jobs they found interesting or may view as a potential career.
A variety of businesses and organizations were involved in the day, including multiple different local utilities, several schools across both McMinn and Meigs counties, and McMinn County government. Students also shadowed people outside the local area, including in Cleveland.
Two students were at the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department, learning the job from MCSD Det. Greg Earps.
“This is a great tool for young people to understand what professions they might want to go into in the future,” Earps said, noting he was “very happy” to work with the students. “It’s very encouraging and I’m always excited to teach people willing to learn about our profession.”
McMinn County High School students Joseph Clark and Jacob Hicks shadowed Earps and Clark noted that he enjoyed the experience.
“They definitely work in one of the coolest, but most time consuming, professions you can think of,” Clark said.
At E.G. Fisher Public Library, Nicholas Vincent, an MCHS junior, helped out there.
“It’s been pretty good — I’ve gotten to see how they work a lot with the community,” he said. “I wanted to go somewhere I knew people would be at and I know they do a lot with the community. I got to see a wide variety of people come through.”
In downtown Athens, MCHS junior Mikel Hall worked with McMinn County Veteran Services Officer Susan Peglow as she went through a day in her job.
“It’s important to go to job shadowing,” Hall said. “It allows you to get experience seeing and feeling all our veterans go through. Not only does it help people, but it’s something (Peglow enjoys).”
For her part, Peglow noted that she appreciates working with the students as well.
“Learning how our government works, that’s a big deal,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.