Meigs County School Director Clint Baker said that school has been going well for staff and students since the reopening several months ago.
The school has recently finished a nine-week grading period while continuing their staggered learning process.
“Things have gone relatively smoothly considering all of the changes with the virus,” said Baker.
Over the past month, students Kindergarten through fifth grade have returned to class four days of the week.
“They have been coming in on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday,” he noted. “But we have also been staggering our A/B students for middle school and high school.”
To this point, middle and high school students have been attending on a staggered schedule, but that will soon change, Baker noted.
According to Baker, plans are in place to bring all of the students back starting on Oct. 29.
“We will be bringing all of our middle and high school students back four days a week that are in person,” he stated. “We anticipate this going well. We have taken baby steps throughout this whole process to make sure that we are doing things in the safest way possible.”
Baker believes the schools in Meigs County have been “very fortunate” for the last month.
“We decided it was time to take that next step and bring those students back for four days a week,” said Baker.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual learning has become a common course of action for schools to participate in.
“Early on there was a lot of issues ranging from technical to learning, on our end, how to do it in the best way,” he noted. “It has gradually gotten smoother to where we now are taking very few calls to our central office pertaining to virtual learning and I think our teachers have really worked hard at learning the process and are getting pretty good at it.”
He believes virtual learning has been a success in Meigs County due to the efforts educators and parents have taken to learn and practice the system.
“There are going to be a lot of uses for (virtual learning) and I don’t think it will ever go away for any system in our area because there are so many ways that you can utilize it,” Baker expressed. “It can be used with homebound type things or temporary illnesses or anything else that may come up. It doesn’t take the place of having a good teacher in the classroom because that is still the best option for everyone.”
Baker believes the schools in Meigs County have been very blessed by the amount of understanding that has come from the teachers, parents and students involving the steps they have taken during the pandemic.
“They have really embraced the whole process of going to school in these circumstances,” said Baker. “We are trying to be as safe as possible and the whole virtual process has been a joint effort by everyone. We are just very fortunate for that.”
