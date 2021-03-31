A man reportedly died as a result of a traffic accident in Athens over the weekend.
According to the Athens Police Department, on Saturday at around 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of South White Street in reference to a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Upon arrival, they found a McMinn County deputy had arrived just before them and was rendering aid to a man — identified as Bryan Teasley — in the middle of the street.
Athens Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to the area as well. The man succumbed to his injuries and was determined to be deceased on the scene, according to authorities.
“Based on interviews with witnesses, it appears that the victim likely walked out in front of an oncoming car,” stated a news release from the APD.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, which is ongoing.
The McMinn County Sheriff’s Department, Athens Fire Department, AMR Emergency Medical Services and Tennessee Highway Patrol all assisted in this incident.
