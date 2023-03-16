The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closures:
The areas to be affected are White Street, Madison Avenue, Jackson Street and Washington Avenue around the courthouse square. Additionally, Jackson Street, from Green Street to Madison Avenue, will be closed. These closures will be on Saturday, March 18, from 4 to 9 p.m. The purpose of this closing is for the Athens Travelers Car Club Cruise-In event.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic signage, workers and pedestrians. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The area to be affected is Powers Path, from Keith Lane to McMinn Avenue. This closure will last until Saturday, April 8, at 5 p.m. The street will be closed to through traffic. The purpose of this closing is for the demolition of City Park School.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic signage, workers and pedestrians. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The McMinn County Republican Party will be having a reorganizational meeting on Thursday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Courthouse.
•
Nominations are now being accepted by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce for McMinn County’s 2022 Mother of the Year.
Nomination forms and award guidelines may be obtained at the chamber office, located at 13 North Jackson Street in Athens, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or by calling 423-745-0334.
The deadline for nominations is March 20.
The winner will be announced at the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting on Thursday, April 20.
•
The Athens Public Works Department has announced the completion of renovations to the Public Works offices at 219 Alford Street.
Now that renovations have been substantially completed, normal business operations of the department have resumed at the Alford Street location.
The Public Works building began undergoing renovations and demolition in February 2022. The offices temporarily moved into the former Daily Post-Athenian building, which was purchased by the City of Athens for the future Animal Shelter and McMinn Regional Humane Society Adoption Center.
Now that the Public Works facility is complete, construction of the Animal Shelter can begin.
For more information, contact Public Works at 423-744-2745.
•
Registration is now open for Junior 4-H Camp, which will be held May 29-June 2, 2023, at Clyde Austin 4-H Center in Greeneville.
The registration deadline is May 19, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.
This camp is for youth who are in fourth through sixth grade as of Jan. 1, 2023. The five-day camp will include swimming, shooting sports, mini golf, group sports, zip-line, tubing, nature hikes, crafts, woodworking, T-shirt, airbrushing, gaa-gaa, four-square, wildlife, music and more.
Registration forms must be finalized at the McMinn County UT Extension Office.
Camp spaces are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Once quotas are filled, registrations will cease and a waiting list will be established. You will be notified of your status. Camp fees are non-refundable.
The cost is $300 per camper and tickets may be purchased online at https://secure.touchnet.com/C21610_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=2799&SINGLESTORE=true
The cost includes transportation, lodging, meals, camp T-shirt, and activities.
•
The Athens Regional Park playground will be closed to the public until further notice.
The purpose of this closure is to make playground improvements. The department advises that this area will be posted no trespassing and that it is unsafe due to heavy equipment working in the area.
For more information, contact Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2704.
•
The 77th Annual Awards Meeting, sponsored by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, is Thursday, April 20, at The Barn at Faith Farms starting at 5:30 p.m.
Each year at the event, the chamber honors members of the community with various awards. Tickets are available for purchase at the Chamber of Commerce office, located at 13 North Jackson Street, or by phone at 745-0334.
•
Nominations are being accepted for the Athens Young Man of the Year award, which will be presented to a deserving recipient at the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting, which will be held this year on April 20.
Candidates must be 39 years of age or younger and date of birth should be included on the application.
Nomination forms are available upon request at 423-746-5202.
Tennessee Wesleyan University sponsors this award and all nominations should be sent to the President’s Office, Tennessee Wesleyan University, 204 E. College St., Athens, TN 37303.
Deadline for nominations is Wednesday, March 29.
•
Nominations are now being accepted for the Athens Young Woman of the Year award to be presented at the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet on Thursday, April 20.
This award is sponsored by Tennessee Wesleyan University, which also sponsors the Young Man of the Year award.
Candidates for the Young Woman of the Year award must be 39 years of age or younger and date of birth should be included on the application. Candidates should exhibit leadership qualities and participate in providing overall contributions to community welfare.
Nomination forms are available upon request by calling 423-746-5202 and nominations should be sent to President’s Office, Tennessee Wesleyan University, 204 E. College St., Athens, TN 37303.
Deadline for nominations will be Wednesday, March 22.
