The Athens City Council has agreed to delay its decision on whether it will impose a hotel occupancy tax.
Last month, the council approved the first reading of an ordinance to implement a 4% tax on stays in hotels and motels within the city limits.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the second and final reading of the ordinance was accompanied by a public hearing. Council Member Jordan Curtis made a motion to approve the ordinance, which was seconded by Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller. However, after comments from Coordinated Charities Executive Director Kevin Lane during the public hearing, Curtis ultimately withdrew his motion.
Council Member Frances Witt McMahan made a motion to postpone action on the ordinance until the council’s August meeting and was seconded by Lockmiller. This motion passed, 4-1, with Council Member Dick Pelley opposing the measure. Pelley said his vote was not against the postponement, but rather any implementation of the new tax.
Lane’s concern was the potential effect on the local homeless population of increasing the cost to stay in hotels. He noted that the non-profit he oversees often provides assistance for the city’s homeless population.
“There is a small group of people in Athens who live at these places permanently,” said Lane, who added he had researched the issue and found as many as 22 people in Athens live in hotels.
Lane estimated that the tax would cost as much as $20 extra each week for these people.
“I feel for these people because they represent, in my eyes and in my line of work, the very most vulnerable people in the City of Athens who could fall back into homelessness,” he said.
He noted an example of one woman who has about $30 per week to spend on groceries and the detrimental effect additional taxation could have on people like her. Lane asked if an exemption could be written into the ordinance for anyone who can prove that a hotel has been their permanent residence for 30 days or longer.
In response to Lane’s concern, City Manager C. Seth Sumner noted a provision in the ordinance that reads as follows: “When a person has maintained occupancy for 30 continuous days, the person shall receive from the operator a refund or credit for the tax previously collected from or charged to said person, and the operator shall receive credit, in the form of a deduction on the monthly tax return, for the amount of the tax if previously remitted to the city.”
Lane responded favorably when he learned of this provision, but there was still some hesitation among council members about moving forward with the final vote.
Witt McMahan said she was prepared to vote in favor of the measure until she listened to Lane’s concerns.
“I’m not comfortable not knowing (whether or not) vulnerable people are … going to be taken care of,” she said.
Witt McMahan suggested the item be taken to the council’s next study session for further discussion and said she could not vote in favor the ordinance without more information. Lockmiller agreed that the council should discuss the ordinance further before taking a final vote.
The council agreed that it will further discuss this matter at its August study session.
