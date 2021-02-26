The amount of drug overdoses have increased in the Athens area over the last few months.
Athens Police Chief Cliff Couch said that, since December, there have been nearly twice the normal number of drug overdoses in the area.
“I ran the numbers for the last three months and it looks like we had 11 overdoses in that time frame,” Couch said. “We would probably (normally) average a couple a month.”
According to Couch, there was a time in recent years where the department had encountered more overdose cases.
“In 2019, where we probably had this many overdoses in a month’s time,” he recalled. “This isn’t as bad as that, but it is a little more than usual for us.”
Couch noted that some of the cases could be in the system under medical emergency and they wouldn’t find out until later that it was an overdose.
“It may not come up in our system and some stuff may not get reported to us,” Couch expressed. “It may just be EMS (Emergency Medical Services) that goes and not us, so that wouldn’t get captured in our system.”
Another example he provided of situations that wouldn’t go into their system is when people go straight to the hospital.
“That is one of the issues that we are trying to get a handle on this,” he expressed. “The data collection portion of it is a very imperfect system right now.”
Couch noted that most of the overdoses they have encountered involved illegal narcotics rather than over the counter or prescribed medication.
“One thing that is better now, though, that we didn’t have in the past is, over the last year and a half, we have been carrying NARCAN (a spray that can be used to treat narcotic overdoses during an emergency),” he stated. “We continue to keep up with it and keep a fresh supply, so that has become a pretty common practice for us.”
He noted that most of the officers have had to use the NARCAN “a time or two” and are becoming proficient with it.
“That has been a big part of making sure that these overdoses aren’t all deaths,” Couch expressed. “There definitely have been a lot of lives saved because of this stuff. I see reports where the officers are using it on a regular basis, so it certainly has been a game changer for us.”
Couch believes the overdoses are a societal problem more than a law enforcement problem.
“There are so many things that go into a situation where a person is addicted to illegal drugs and those things go well beyond the scope of law enforcement,” stated Couch. “It is not a problem that we can arrest our way out of, it is something that needs to be addressed as a whole society.”
Couch hopes the community will be able to help lower the amount of drug abuse.
“We do our best to do our part as we encounter these things, but it is a community effort to control it,” said Couch. “It takes families being intact and raising children right, it takes churches and community groups stepping in when those other systems fail and ultimately it takes a community effort to keep these things from getting out of control.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.