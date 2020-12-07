McMinn County employees are slated to receive a bonus ahead of the Christmas holiday.
The McMinn County Commission voted unanimously last month to award county employees with a one-time bonus payment.
“During the budget, we did not put anything in there for employee raises just not knowing, obviously, how everything was going to transpire with the virus and everything,” said McMinn County Mayor John Gentry during a Budget Committee meeting prior to the full County Commission meeting. “And we still have some unknowns. … We went back and looked at what would the possibility be of a bonus.”
When the previous budget was closed out, revenues exceeded expenditures by about $200,000, according to Finance Director Jason Luallen.
“Sales tax has been strong, as has been reported across the State of Tennessee,” said Gentry.
In McMinn County’s case, Gentry said a combination of federal stimulus money and enhanced unemployment benefits as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as an increased county sales tax rate and better-than-expected economic growth contributed to the county’s revenue surplus.
“A lot of it is we think folks actually did stay home and shop locally,” he added.
Gentry suggested the one-time bonus instead of a permanent salary increase due to the potential future uncertainty of the pandemic and other factors such as property tax appeals cases and reimbursement for state inmates at the McMinn County Justice Center. He said he did not want this employee payment to be a financial “obligation going forward.”
A recommendation of $1,000 for each full-time employee and up to $500 for part-time employees was unanimously approved by the Budget Committee and passed on for final consideration by the County Commission.
“That gives us time for next budget year,” said Gentry. “Hopefully, things continue strong and then (we can) go back towards a raise.”
The amount of the bonuses received by part-time employees will be left to the discretion of the elected official or department head of each county office. Elected officials and department heads will not receive this bonus.
