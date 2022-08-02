The latest group of Elks Teens of the Month have found the perfect balance for success in all of their high school endeavors: Josyah Farner, Christian Jackson, Samuel Walden and Anja Shull.
Farner recently graduated from McMinn Central High School, while Jackson, Walden and Shull are recent McMinn County High School graduates.
The Elks Teens of the Month program is sponsored by the Athens Elks Lodge to honor local high school seniors for their various scholastic achievements in various fields, including academics, leadership, athletics, community service, and extracurricular activities.
The Elks Teens of the Year were recently announced and The Daily Post-Athenian is running the biographies for each of the 2021-22 Elks Teens of the Month who were eligible for the yearly award.
Josyah Farner, McMinn Central
Josyah Farner is a recent graduate of Central High School of McMinn County and had a 3.7 unweighted grade point average.
As a junior, Farner transferred to McMinn Central, where he maintained his GPA while taking AP English, AP Physics, Dual Enrollment American History I and II, and Honors Geometry while being a virtual student.
His senior year, Farner took Dual Enrollment English Composition I and II, Dual Enrollment Chemistry I and II, Dual Enrollment Pre-Cal, and Dual Enrollment Statistics. He graduated with 26 college credit hours.
Farner participated in Central’s school-wide STEAM Fair where he and his partner placed second in their division to advance to the county-wide competition. There, they advanced on to the statewide STEAM Fair as representatives for McMinn County Schools.
Farner spent his freshmen and sophomore years at Tellico Plains High School, where he was a member of Beta Club, TPHS Beartones Choral, the football team, baseball team, basketball team, and track team. Since his transfer to Central, Farner was a two-year member of the Charger’s baseball team, and one-year member of the football team. He was also a participant on the CHS 2022 senior homecoming court. In his spare time, Farner enjoys spending time with his family and playing ball with his nephew. He also enjoys working out. Farner’s college choice was undecided at the time of his Elks Teen nomination. He plans to pursue a career in physical therapy.
He is a member of Hiwassee Church of God and is the son of Michael and Tiffany Farner.
Christian Jackson, McMinn County
Christian Jackson from Niota is the daughter of Fawna and Chris Jackson and the younger sister of Fallon McKee. In May 2022, she joined the rest of her family as a proud graduate of McMinn County High School.
During her freshman year, she was a member of the Lady Cherokees basketball team.
As a sophomore, she transitioned into her other favorite hobby when she joined the school musical, and she also joined her school’s chapter of the National Honor Society. Jackson also joined J-Teens and the Science Club, participating in Science Olympiad and placing in two events.
For her senior year, Jackson remained involved in J-Teens and also joined the McMinn County High School Scholar Bowl team. She was involved in Big Kids Do Science with her dual-enrollment chemistry class.
During her time at MCHS, Jackson was in the top ten percent of her class all four years. She was awarded with an English and Chemistry Award her sophomore year. As a junior, she earned recognition for Environmental Science, French II, and AP U.S. History. She also had perfect attendance.
Jackson enjoys reading Stephen King books, going on runs, and working on the beginning stages of her first book — a close examination of the life and legend of Lizzie Borden.
She was undecided where she will attend college at the time of her Elks Teen nomination, but knows that she will study professional writing with the goal of obtaining her lifelong dream career as a journalist.
Samuel Walden, McMinn County
Samuel Walden is the son of Matthew and Kristine Walden of Athens. He is a recent graduate of McMinn County High School, where he attended along with his brother, Kael.
During his high school years, Walden was the recipient of numerous academic awards and honors. He was a member of the National Honor Society and was recognized for both perfect attendance and the A Honor Roll since his freshman year. He was a member of Mu Alpha Theta, where he assisted in the yearly MathFest program.
Beginning his freshman year, he placed second in the school-wide STEM Fair. He achieved Top 10% all four years and received the English Award his junior year.
As a sophomore, he and his brother created a community service project focusing on local military veterans. This team, “Leaves No Man Behind,” cleared leaves from yards throughout the local area beginning around Veteran’s Day each year. He has volunteered at the McMinn Regional Humane Society walking and playing with many dogs. For his junior year, Walden joined the cross country and wrestling teams, and continued with wrestling as a senior.
He is a member of St. John Neumann Church in Farragut. He will attend college and would like to pursue a career in the medical field.
Anja Shull, McMinn County
Anja Shull is from Tellico Plains and is a recent graduate from McMinn County High School.
She participated in band, Cherokee Singers, 4-H forestry, Science Olympiad, and Mu Alpha Theta. She also attended the Governor’s School for Sciences and Engineering.
Her achievements included being in the top 10% of her class, various placements in Science Olympiad, including first place in regional water quality, third place in Mu Alpha Theta State Ciphering, first place in 4-H regional forestry judging, being an AP Scholar with Distinction, and being Best All-Around Student for two years.
Shull is attending the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and is in the Chancellor’s Honors Program.
She was not sure what she wanted to major in, but her goal is to improve animal rights and welfare.
