State Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) has been re-elected by his peers to serve as House Republican Caucus Treasurer for the upcoming 112th Tennessee General Assembly.
“I am humbled and honored that my colleagues have reelected me to serve as treasurer for the 112th Tennessee General Assembly,” said Cochran. “I look forward to working with our leadership team and members to ensure Tennessee remains a model of success that our entire nation can follow.”
In his role as treasurer, Cochran will receive and safeguard all caucus funds and ensure all reports to the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance (TREF) are correct and completed on time.
“Mark Cochran is an effective leader for his community and for our state,” said House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville). “We appreciate Rep. Cochran’s dedication and his service to his constituents, and we are fortunate to have him as a member of House Republican leadership.”
He will be responsible for producing quarterly funding reports for members, keeping records of receipts and expenditures, and provide members with copies of all public disclosure reports filed with TREF.
“Rep. Cochran has distinguished himself as a strong leader in the House,” said House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland). “His fiscal knowledge and expertise about issues impacting Tennesseans is a great asset to our caucus. I look forward to a productive legislative session building a brighter future for our state.”
The 112th Tennessee General Assembly convenes Jan. 12.
