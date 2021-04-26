The coronavirus pandemic has had a unique impact on many areas of everyday life, including policing.
Athens Police Chief Cliff Couch delivered his monthly report during last week’s Athens City Council meeting. The numbers presented were current through March 2021. The same month last year was when COVID stay-at-home orders were implemented.
“It’s hard to compare apples to oranges and that’s what we’d be doing if I tried to look at our stats thus far this year compared to this time last year,” said Couch. “I don’t see anything that gives me concern or especially sticks out.”
Council Member Jordan Curtis noted an increase from 369 moving violations at this time last year to 838 so far in 2021.
“Do you think that’s attributable to just people being back on the road this year compared to last year,” asked Curtis. “It’s a very sizable increase.”
“It’s attributable to us being back on the road,” replied Couch.
Couch explained that the city’s relatively small police force has experienced fluctuating shortages in manpower which were further hindered by officers missing time due to COVID quarantines.
“We’ve reached points where command staff was coming out and working the road and a lot of different, unique things. We were running a lot of skeleton shifts,” he said. “We did everything we could to make sure we had enough healthy people to keep the town safe. We couldn’t just shut down like a lot of businesses could. Things that we didn’t have to absolutely do, we didn’t do. Things that we could do over the phone without face-to-face contact, we tried to do over the phone. I think that is a lot of what you’re seeing reflected there, if not all of it.”
Mayor Bo Perkinson then noted that thefts rose from 121 through March of last year to 150 so far this year and that motor vehicle thefts more than doubled from 10 last year to 26 this year.
“It’s relatively small numbers,” said Perkinson.
“I think you kind of hit that on the head when you said it’s a small sample size,” said Couch in response. “If we were a town that was going from 500 to 1,000 as opposed to from 10 to 26, I’d be a little more concerned.”
Couch explained that thefts from motor vehicles can happen in bunches with a single group of violations occurring on a single night.
“That being said, it’s almost absolutely due to COVID,” said Couch. “It was the darnedest thing I’ve ever seen. People, at least for a few weeks there, were absolutely staying shut in and we saw things plummet.
“There’s a different phenomenon that we’re probably not going to fully understand and will research for years to come nationwide,” Couch continued. “One thing I’ve been reading a lot about is a lot of these big cities; as soon as they started letting up on these lockdowns, their violent crime stuff goes through the roof. So, they’re having to proactively bring extra people out before that happens because it’s that easy to predict. We, fortunately, haven’t seen anything like that, but I wouldn’t rule out whatever is causing that maybe even going on with our property crimes.”
