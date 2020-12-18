A multi-million project is on the edge of beginning after an Athens City School Board meeting yesterday.
On Thursday, members of the ACS board appeared in agreement on the lowest bid for the consolidated elementary school project.
The project would condense the four elementary schools into one large structure, located at the current site of City Park Elementary School.
The board’s apparent agreement — no vote was held because it was a work session — was on Merit Construction’s bid of $32.15 million to build the first phase of the school, which encompasses Pre-K through second grade.
There reportedly were eight construction companies that showed interest at the pre-bid meeting and then five bids were officially offered.
“These were dang good bids,” Director of Schools Robert Greene said. “They were a lot less than the estimates. We got a really good price.”
While the money bid by Merit only includes the Pre-K through second grade portion of the building, bids were given to include the potential building of the entire Pre-K through fifth grade structure as well.
That would take an extra $8.7 million over the cost of the Pre-K through second portion and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan the system and city received will only cover up to $35 million.
However, there was some discussion on asking the city council once again to pay the extra amount for the entire building.
“For an extra $6 million (over the USDA loan amount) we could have the whole enchilada,” Board Member Johnny Coffman said. “I think we would be remiss not to pursue that.”
“I think we would be good stewards of public money (to pursue it),” Board Member Dr. Amy Sullins agreed.
The expectation is that the board and city council will meet Monday night at 5 p.m. for a joint session to officially vote on the phase one portion of the loan. The groundbreaking event will then be held on Dec. 28 and any discussions of expanding the bid to cover Phase 2 would come in January.
The board has 60 days to add any alternatives to the agreement.
Design Innovation Architects (DIA) Senior Project Architect Aaron Miller noted that he was happy with the bids the school board had to choose from.
“One of the tell tale signs we look for is how close are the bids,” he said, adding that all were within a very tight range. “I think they’re good.”
Even with how close all of them were, Greene added that there was one clear best option.
“I think in every scenario, Merit was lower by about $1 million or more,” he said. “Even if we decide not to do this or that, it’s still Merit by $1 million.”
There was some discussion among the board members and Miller that if Phase 2 was not finished with Phase 1, the third through fifth grade portion would require its own storm shelter, which could be at least $1 million or more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.