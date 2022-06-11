Board of Education will hold a Budget Committee meeting on Tuesday, June 14, at 5 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence.
ATHENS
Board of Education will meet on Monday, June 13, at 4:30 p.m. at the Administration Building.
City Council will hold a study session on Monday, June 13, at 5:45 p.m. at the Athens Municipal Building.
ETOWAH
Board of Education will meet on Monday, June 13, at 6 p.m. at Etowah City School.
ENGLEWOOD
City Commission will meet on Monday, June 13, at 6 p.m. at the Englewood Community Center.
NIOTA
Planning Commission meeting will be held on Monday, June 13, at 1:30 p.m. at the Community/Memorial Building. The agenda will include R-2 residential district zoning and approving plans for a new home in Niota.
City Commission will hold a work session on the city budget on Monday, June 13, at 5 p.m. at the Community/Memorial Building, followed by the regular monthly commission meeting at 6 p.m.
RICEVILLE
Utility District Board of Directors will conduct a regular meeting on Thursday, June 16, at 8:30 a.m. at the main office.
DECATUR
Municipal Planning Commission will not have its regular meeting in June.
The Board of Aldermen will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at the Decatur Municipal Building.
