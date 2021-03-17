ETOWAH
The Friends of Etowah Carnegie Library will have their regularly scheduled meeting on Friday, March 19, at 1:30 p.m. at the library. The meeting is open to the public. If you have any questions, call the library at 423-263-9475.
RICEVILLE
The Utility District Board of Directors will conduct a regular meeting on Thursday, March 18, at 8:30 a.m. at the main office.
