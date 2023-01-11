Attempting to sell more than a pound of meth netted a woman 22 years in prison after a plea deal last month in McMinn County Criminal Court.
Kia Rashae Key, 31, pleaded guilty to Class A felony possession of more than 300 grams of meth for resale in front of Judge Andrew Freiberg. She was sentenced to 22 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) as a standard offender, meaning she must serve at least 30% of her sentence prior to being eligible for parole.
This sentence is set to run consecutively to another case out of McMinn County General Sessions Court. Key did earn just over five months of pre-trial jail credit as her case worked its way through the court system.
She was also required to pay a $2,000 fine to the court.
Key originally committed the offense on New Year’s Eve in 2021 and the indictment came down from the McMinn County Grand Jury on April 19, 2022.
According to the original affidavit, on Dec. 31, 2021, Athens Police Department Officer Megan Chandler was called out to the area of Cook Park in reference to someone being threatened.
At a residence on Thompson Street, Chandler said a woman told her she and her children were at Cook Park when a woman — later identified as Key — began waving a sweatshirt at them and telling them to leave. The caller claimed that Key did that multiple times before the woman and her children decided to go.
Chandler told the caller that she had noticed a woman she identified as Key sitting at the park when she drove by, so she decided to go talk to her. She also noted that Key, at the time, had an active warrant out for escape.
When Chandler arrived at the park, she said she noticed a man walking toward Key, but he turned and left as the officer approached them. Chandler then spoke with Key, who reportedly said she didn’t threaten anybody.
Chandler did notice a box nearby and asked Key about it, with the suspect saying that there were just some clothes inside. As they were talking, Chandler said she noticed a small tote and two backpacks nearby as well. As Key denied having a warrant out for her, Chandler put her into custody as another officer took a look inside the tote and two backpacks.
Inside a tan backpack, the officer found a vacuum sealed bag with a white crystal-like substance they later identified as meth. Once weighed, it was determined that there was 1.043 pounds of meth inside the bag. Key was then arrested and booked into the McMinn County Justice Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.