A new charitable foundation has started up in the local area.
Piedmont Lithium has announced the launch of Piedmont Lithium Foundation - Power for Life, Inc.
According to Piedmont, Power for Life “plans to focus on important charitable and educational initiatives to support the communities in which Piedmont expects to operate in North Carolina and Tennessee.”
Power for Life intends to support various philanthropic efforts and organizations in the communities, including sponsoring science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) initiatives within local K-12 and post-secondary educational institutions as well as scholarships for current and future STEM students.
“As a lithium business with global assets, we want to support our communities – whether through time dedicated by Piedmont employees to local charities or through grants for teachers, scholarships for students or donations to community organizations,” Power for Life President and Piedmont Chief Administrative Officer Kris McVey said. “Supporting STEM education is critical to advancing America’s success as a technological leader domestically and globally. Power for Life wants to be a source of good in our communities and we are humbled and excited to make programs and funding available in the regions in which we plan to operate.”
Applications for scholarships as well as grant funding for educators and organizations are now available to residents, students and organizations in North Carolina and Tennessee. To be eligible for funding, grant and scholarship applicants should have a connection to either Gaston County, North Carolina or McMinn County.
Power for Life intends to award six scholarships in 2023. Each scholarship is expected to be valued at up to $20,000, providing up to $5,000 annually for up to four consecutive years to support tuition, room and board for students enrolled in a STEM program of study at an accredited post-secondary institution.
The deadline to apply for a scholarship is March 1. Scholarship recipients are expected to be announced in approximately May.
Educational grant funding is intended to be awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall to support K-12 and post-secondary academic programs. Applications are currently available for fall 2023 funding.
The deadline for teachers and academic institutions to apply is June 30. Grants are expected to be awarded in approximately July.
Organizations may seek grant funding to support the betterment of the community and its residents. These funding opportunities are not subject to any application deadlines and will be considered at any time.
For more information on Power for Life, e-mail foundation@piedmontlithium.com or visit it online at https://piedmontlithium.com/about/foundation/
