Two Athens Utilities Board (AUB) employees were honored for their work recently.
On Jan. 6, it was announced that Chief Wastewater Supervisor Greg Hayes and Senior Engineering Executive Doug Unger became members of the Quarter Century Operator Club during the virtual KY-TN Water Professionals Conference on Sept. 9.
The award recognizes members with five or more consecutive years with the association; significant, full time participation in the profession for at least 25 years; with 10 years in the day-to-day operation, maintenance, or management of a treatment facility. There were only four individuals across the two-state region recognized. Hayes has been in the industry since he became an employee over 35 years ago. Unger has been in the industry over 40 years and, while only an employee with AUB for three years, he had done consulting work with AUB for over 30 years prior to joining.“We are thankful to have them both a part of our AUB family,” stated a news release from the utility.
